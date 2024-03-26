Bruce Springsteen to make history as international Ivors fellow

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruce Springsteen will make history as the first international songwriter to receive the prestigious Ivors Academy fellowship.

The Academy is the UK’s professional association for songwriters and composers and previous winners of the accolade include Sir Elton John, Kate Bush, and Joan Armatrading, alongside Genesis singer Peter Gabriel, Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney and former The Police frontman Sting, who received the award in 2023.

The 74-year-old US singer-songwriter will be the 27th person to receive the academy’s highest honour in its 80-year history. A presentation at Grosvenor House in London will take place on 23 May to mark the occasion.

“I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy,” the artist said.

“In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years.

“This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Springsteen said he was ‘proud’ to receive the award (James Manning/PA Wire)

The musician has been performing for 52 years, and returned to the stage last week after health issues forced him to postpone his 2023 world tour. Several US Tour dates for The E Street Band were cancelled in September last year, as “The River” musician underwent treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

In March last year, Springsteen was honoured with the US National Medal of Arts presented by US president Joe Biden – the highest award given to artists and art patrons by the federal government.

Tom Gray, chairman of The Ivors Academy, said: “There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship.

“Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories.

“The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft.”

A limited edition vinyl of The Best Of Bruce Springsteen in Jersey Devil Red will commemorate Springsteen being named an Academy Fellow on Amazon.

The 2024 Ivor Award nominees will be announced on 23 April, ahead of the London ceremony on 23 May.