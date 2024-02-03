Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to mother after death with sweet dancing video

Bruce Springsteen danced with his mother in a sweet video he posted to his Instagram page in a tribute following her death aged 98.

The “Born to Run” singer, 74, shared a clip of the pair dancing to the Glenn Miller track “In the Mood” with the caption: “Adele Springsteen, 4 May 1925 to 31 January 2024.”

Adele’s cause of death was not confirmed by Springsteen but in 2021 he shared that she had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for ten years and could no longer speak or stand.