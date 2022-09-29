Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.

Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.

It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You.

Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and full strings arrangements by Rob Mathes.

Following its release, the 73-year-old “Dancing in the Dark” singer will reunite with the iconic E Street Band in February 2023 to kick off his international tour.

While over 1.6m tickets have already been sold across the US and Europe, fans were initially shocked and outraged by Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing”, with mid-floor tickets listed for $4-5,000 (£3-4,000).

Springsteen’s manager, John Landau, defended the inflated prices in a statement to The New York Times, saying: “In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing.

Bruce Springsteen (Getty Images)

“We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others,” Landau added.

Springsteen’s UK concerts are scheduled for Edinburgh, (30 May), Birmingham, (16 June) and London’s Hyde Park (6 and 8 July).

Only the Strong Survive is scheduled to release on 11 November.