BTS achieve more US Number 1s than any other artist in the last decade

It’s been revealed that BTS have achieved the most Number 1 singles in the last decade in the US.

Billboard revealed their highest charting artists on 1 November, which showed BTS in the top spot with six Number 1s in the last decade.

The South Korean pop band topped fellow pop giants including Taylor Swift, Drake and Ariana Grande, who had four Number 1s apiece.

Despite the data being taken from the last ten years, strikingly the band secured all their Number 1s in the last two years, with the first in 2020, with their single “Savage Love”.

The song was a collaborative effort with Jason Derulo, who also featured on the song.

All other Number 1s were achieved throughout 2020 and 2021, including: “Dynamite”, “Life Goes On”, “Butter”, “Permission To Dance” and “My Universe” in collaboration with Coldplay.

Last month, the group announced they would fulfil their military duties under South Korean law.

At the time, Big Hit Music said that the group’s members were “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment”.

In other chart news, Taylor Swift recently broke world records by getting 10 Top 10 singles at one time.