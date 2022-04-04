BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”

However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”

Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media.

“BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “You never fail to be a bunch of scammers. Stop using BTS for clout, you made Army stay up and waste their time knowing BTS isn’t going to win #scammys.”

Hashtag #Scammys has also been trending on Twitter ever since BTS’s loss.

“So you’re telling me BTS can win nine American music awards but not a Grammy?……. Okay. #scammys #BTSxGrammys #BTS,” another fan wrote.

Many fans are blaming the Grammys for using BTS for ratings.

“F*** you Grammys. You did this to @BTS_twt twice! #scammys #GRAMMYs you are a joke, you stole that award from them once again and kept that category to the end just for your stupid ratings,” wrote one fan.

Another person added: “I’m literally speechless. BTS is straight carrying the industry rn and they do this s*** again??? #scammys.”

During Sunday (3 April) night’s award ceremony in Las Vegas, BTS recruited Olivia Rodrigo for the performance of “Butter.”

The South Korean boy band channelled Mission: Impossible and James Bond for their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black.

The performance started with Rodrigo sharing a moment with V, as the band member went down to where the Best New Artist winner was sitting in the audience and whispered something in her ear.

During the performance, J-Hope stumbled onstage and tripped off a raised platform, and fell onto some stairs.

However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.

Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here.