BTS star Jin releases first solo single ‘The Astronaut’

BTS’ Jin has released his first highly-anticipated solo single, “The Astronaut”.

The 29-year-old singer from South Korea shared the song, co-written by Coldplay, and its music video on Friday (28 October).

Fans are “in tears” over the emotional pop-ballad, which has already received over five million views on YouTube.

“Jin’s vocals sound so good and the music video has me in tears, I love it so much,” wrote one fan.

“I just watched The Astronaut music video and can I just say, the tears couldn’t stop streaming! I’m so proud of you Jin, Coldplay’s work is beautiful and the message is amazing,” shared another.

“It is such a good song. The lyrics, the visuals… such a masterpiece! Thank you Jin,” shared another.

The song marks the second time Jin has collaborated with Coldplay, following the BTS collaboration on their song “My Universe” in 2021.

The “Astronaut” music video follows Jin as he walks and cycles through suburbia only to come across a spaceship which takes him on a journey to outer space.

The song’s dreamy lyrics include “You and me / Like a star that doesn’t shatter,” and “Just as the Milky Way shines upon the darkest roads / You were shining towards me.”

The song also represents Jin’s fondness for his fans – also known as the ARMY – and is meant as a tribute to them, with some interpreting it as a parting gift before he enlists for mandatory military service in South Korea.

“The Astronaut’ feels like a goodbye which makes me sad but it also feels like a promise, a promise of return,” one fan wrote.

BTS will enlist for military service, returning in 2025 (REUTERS)

“‘The Astronaut’ is not a goodbye, it’s a see you later,” wrote another.

Jin will become the first BTS member to enlist for military service, as announced by label Big Hit Music on 17 October.

The other members of BTS - RM, j-hope, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – will also enlist for service and the band plans to reunite in 2025.