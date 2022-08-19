Busan’s mayor has requested South Korea’s president to exclude BTS from mandatory military service so they can help support the city’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

Park Heong-joon told president Yoon Suk-yeol that “without solving the military service issue, BTS actively promoting Busan’s bid for the Expo might be impossible”. He told the president that the global event is a “dire necessity” for Busan.

The K-Pop sensation is set to perform at a global concert in Busan in October to promote the city’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.