K-Pop group Blackpink release music video for Pink Venom

K-Pop group Blackpink released a new music video for their new song Pink Venom, featuring members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé showing off their dancing skills in colourful and stylish attires.

Pink Venom is the group’s first single in two years and has been released months ahead of their 9-month world tour in October 2022, starting in Seoul.

The foursome has become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea in 2016 and have collaborated with stars such as Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.