Coldplay postpone tour dates as Chris Martin suffers ‘serious’ lung infection
‘We’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’s health,’ the band wrote on social media
Coldplay are postponing a run of dates after frontman Chris Martin became sick with a “serious lung infection”.
The “Viva La Vida” pop group were set to play a run of eight dates in São Paulo, Brazil.
However, on Tuesday (4 September), the band shared a statement on social media announcing that the shows had been called off.
According to the post, the 45-year-old singer had been “put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks“.
The shows will be rescheduled for 2023.
“We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days… we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’s health,” said the band.
“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon.”
Earlier this year, Coldplay responded to claims that they are being used as “useful idiots for greenwashing” over their efforts to ensure that their world tour was eco-friendly.
The band developed a 12-point plan to minimise their carbon footprint, after vowing two years ago not to tour without finding an environmentally sustainable way of doing so.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies