BTS fans ‘crying’ after V befriends Lady Gaga at the Grammys

BTS fans were left feeling elated after spotting Kin Taehyung approach Lady Gaga at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

In the video, the South Korean boy band member, also known as V, is seen looking through the crowd for Gaga. He then walks up to her and they share a hug.

Fans on Twitter called the interaction “wholesome,” “heartwarming,” and “adorable”, and one user said they were “crying”.

The pair had photographs taken together, which have been widely shared by Twitter users. One said this was “the most beautiful thing to ever happen”.

The video comes after the band admitted earlier in the evening that Gaga was their dream music collaboration.

Fans on Twitter have called them a “match made in heaven.”

Fans were disappointed when BTS failed to win the Group Performance award at the ceremony, losing out to SZA and Doja Cat.

However BTS still had an eventful ceremony, with V whispering in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear and J-hope falling off the stage during the band’s performance.

Find the list of 2022 Grammy winners in full here.