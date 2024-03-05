Calvin Harris reveals his unusual jetlag cure that shocked airline staff

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calvin Harris has claimed that he shocked airline staff during a recent flight after showing them his cure for jetlag.

The super producer and DJ, 40, plays to huge crowds around the world and was seen performing last weekend with pop star Ellie Goulding at London’s O2 Arena for the Brit Awards.

Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show, he explained that he has discovered a recipe to help tackle the side-effects of his jet-setting lifestyle and leave him feeling energised: eating raw eggs.

“I was on a British Airways flight just a few weeks ago and the air hostess told me she had never seen anybody crack eggs and pour them into their mouth at their seat before,” Harris told the radio host.

“But that was me – that’s what I do. I had six. I like to get rid of the whites so I just do the raw yolk. I find it gets rid of jet lag.”

Asked if he was joking, Harris responded: “I just stick them in my bag. I’m surprised they get through security because for me, that’s liquid. But it’s never been flagged!”

The “Miracles” producer, who is married to radio and TV presenter Vick Hope, has spoken about his different diets in the past, including a “fruitarian raw vegan thing” and what he called a “primal diet”.

He told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Radio show: “You know, I lost the f*** you juice for a couple years. I did lose it.

“I don’t know how I got it back, I think it was when I started eating bone marrow again and liver. And it just all came rushing back as soon as I ate those bones and got those amazing fats in my body.”

Calvin Harris and his wife, radio presenter Vick Hope, at the 2024 Brit Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Brit Awards took place on Saturday 2 March, where pop artist RAYE dominated the ceremony with a record-breaking six wins.

Harris won the prize for Best Dance Act. He was also nominated for Best Pop Act and Song of the Year.

The Pop Act trophy went to Dua Lipa, who achieved major chart success last year with her Barbie soundtrack contribution, “Dance the Night Away”, while Song of the Year went to RAYE for her 070 Shake collaboration “Escapism”.

You can find the full list of winners here.