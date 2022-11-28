Jump to content

‘Entire thing is a myth’: Calvin Harris denies long-standing rumour about ‘scrapped’ Rita Ora album

‘There is one unreleased song I worked on and it isn’t good,’ said Harris, denying the existence of a full project

Nicole Vassell
Monday 28 November 2022 12:03
Comments
Rita Ora at the Grammys

Calvin Harris has responded to a long-held rumour about scrapping a Rita Ora album after their breakup.

Harris and Ora began a year-long relationship in 2013. During their time together, Ora released the single “I Will Never Let You Down”, written and produced by Harris.

The song reached number one in the UK charts in 2014 and remains one of Ora’s most popular tracks.

When they ended their relationship, rumours swirled that implied Harris had created an entire project with Ora, but had scrapped it when their romance came to an end.

For years, neither party confirmed or denied this report.

On Saturday (26 November), writer George Griffiths reignited the rumour on Twitter after watching an interview between Ora and Louis Theroux.

“A reminder that if Rita's Calvin Harris-produced second album (I Will Never Let You Down was the first of MANY tracks) hadn't been torpedoed she would have probably been one of the biggest pop stars in the world for like 2 years,” he wrote, before adding: “I have never gotten over it.”

Calvin Harris denies scrapping Rita Ora album

(Twitter)

To his surprise, Harris responded directly to his post, clearing his name.

“Entire thing is a myth,” Harris replied. “There is one unreleased song I worked on and it isn't good.”

In response, several fans expressed their satisfaction with Harris’ take on the situation, with many glad that their collaborative work did not go to waste.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Ora for comment.

After the release of “I Will Never Let You Down”, Ora released her sophomore album, Phoenix, in 2018.

Though she has yet to achieve another number-one single, Ora has achieved three top ten successes with “Your Song”, “Anywhere” and “Let You Love Me”.

Ora has been in a relationship with director Taika Waititi since 2021, and they reportedly married in August of this year. She presented the MTV EMAs with him in November.

