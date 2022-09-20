Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cardi B says she has received a handwritten note from Beyoncé thanking her for her support.

The rapper shared a video to Twitter showing her holding the record with Beyoncé’s handwriting.

“Hard working, beautiful and talented queen. Thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours,” read the note from Beyonce.

“Look what Beyoncé sent me. Read it, b*tch!” Cardi B exclaimed, smiling.

“It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with some laser beams on it,” she continued.

“Anyone who gets mothaf***in’ next to it is gonna get electrocuted on a mothaf***in’ site.”

Cardi B posted her first TikTok on 14 July, featuring a compilation of the Beyhive singing and dancing to her new hit single, “Break My Soul”.

Cardi B makes an appearance in the video, in which she shouts the lyrics: “In case you forget how we act outside!”

Beyoncé released her latest album Renaissance in July. The Independent’s review observed how the US artist’s politics “give way to post-pandemic pleasure” in its four-star review.

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

In other Cardi B news, the rapper recently pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, formally bringing her three-year court case to rest.

A New York judge sentenced the rapper to 15 days of community service after she pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and second-degree reckless endangerment. The other 10 charges were dismissed.

According to the Queens district attorney’s office, the “WAP” rapper also received three-year full order protection for the two victims and court fees.