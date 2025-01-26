Carrie Underwood sees streaming numbers tumble after performing at Trump inauguration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carrie Underwood’s rendition of “America the Beautiful” at President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration went viral after being hit by technical difficulties, but all that extra attention failed to result in an increase in listenership for the American Idol winner.

In fact, her streaming numbers actually fell on Inauguration Day. According to entertainment data analysts Luminate, her music was streamed 1.46 million times on Monday January 20, down six percent from the previous Monday when it was streamed 1.55 million times.

Billboard reports that rapper Nelly, who performed at President Trump’s inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday, also saw a decline in listenership. His songs were streamed 1.54 million times on inauguration day, down from 1.63 million a week earlier.

Both artists did see a small increase in digital download sales, although neither managed to top the 1,000 downloads mark that day.

Underwood received backlash on social media as soon as her performance at the event was announced. One fan wrote on X: “Carrie Underwood is [performing] at Trump’s inauguration so I’m blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music.”

Another commented on a recent post on the singer’s Instagram account: “So gross that you’re supporting Trump! History won’t forget.”

Carrie Underwood performing ‘America the Beautiful’ in front of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20 ( AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool )

In a statement to The Independent ahead of her performance, Underwood said: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Nelly also faced a backlash over his decision to perform at one of Trump’s inaugural balls.

Appearing on the Willie D Live podcast to discuss the appearance, the rapper said: “What I will say about it is that I respect the office.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“This isn’t politics, the politics for me is over, he won. He’s the president, he’s the commander-in-chief. What I would like to say is that this is the best country in the world.”

Nelly went on to discuss his upbringing in St. Louis and how his father served in the Air Force.

“If these people can give their life for the office, Nelly can perform,” he explained. “It is an honor for me to perform for president of the United States, regardless of who is in office.”