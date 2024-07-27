Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Celine Dion has said she is “so full of joy” after making a surprise return to the stage for the first time since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer left fans teary eyed when she performed from the Eiffel Tower during the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris on Friday night (26 July), with a moving rendition of Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour”.

It was her first performance since 2022, when she was diagnosed with the rare, incurable disorder, which causes rigidity in the torso and limbs, as well as severe muscle spasms. She was subsequently forced to cancel her world tour as she focused on learning to live with the condition.

Dion said in a social media post that she is “so full of joy to be back in one my favourite cities”.

“Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance,” she said. “All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!”

The 56-year-old continued: “You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!”

During her performance, Dion wore a glistening, bead-covered dress as the rain dramatically poured down onto the grand piano being played behind her.

Dion performed Edith Piaf ’s ‘L’Hymne à l’amour’ at the ceremony ( Olympic Broadcasting Services )

SPS is an autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes rigidity in the torso and limbs. Symptoms include stiffening in the torso and limbs, along with muscle spasms.

Dion has previously said that when her condition is at its worst, it feels like someone is pushing on her larynx and pharynx when she tries to sing.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Periods of muscle spasming can be triggered differently between people, but environmental stimuli like loud noises, stress, touch, cold temperatures or performing certain exercises, could trigger spasms in some people.

Dion was forced to cancel her world tour when she was diagnosed with SPS ( Getty Images )

In June, Dion explained that her spasms can occur unexpectedly, like when she’s cooking at home or singing.

“It gets into a spasm,” she told NBC’s Hoda Kotb in a filmed interview. “It can also be in the abdominal, it can also be in my spine, in my ribs.”

“If I point my feet, they will stay [in the same position], or if I cook, because I love to cook, my hands will get in a position where you cannot unlock them.”

Dion revealed her spasms were so severe that she previously had a broken a rib.

Fans were overjoyed to see Dion perform again in Paris, with one viewer writing on X/Twitter: “Celine Dion with one of the most beautiful performances you will ever see. With all that she has been thru she has me in tears.” [sic]

Another added that her performance was “totally worth the wait.”

Follow The Independent’s Paris 2024 Olympics live blog here for real-time updates.