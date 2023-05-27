Jump to content

Celine Dion: How to get ticket refunds as singer cancels world tour

The singer had 42 dates left to play – but has called them off due to ‘incurable’ diagnosis

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 27 May 2023 14:58
Comments
Celine Dion reveals she has been diagnosed with incurable neurological disease

Celine Dion fans have ben rocked by the news that the singer has cancelled her entire world tour.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was forced to make the decision following her diagnosis of an incurable neurological condition.

Dion told her fans on Friday (26 May) she was “tremendously disappointed” to “let them down”, but said she is currently not strong enough to perform due to stiff-person syndrome.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 per cent,” she said in a statement.

How to get a refund for Celine Dion tickets

Dion had 42 dates left to play on her Courage World Tour, but tickets will be refunded via the original point of sale.

Ticketholders are advised to contact their original point of purchase to request refunds.

Dion assured fer fans that she is “not giving up”, and that she has “a great team” of doctors looking after her

However, she says stiff-person syndrome affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

The condition affects her ability to perform and sing, as well as to carry out normal activities, due to “spasms”.

Celine Dion has cancelled her world tour

(Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

Dion had 42 dates left to play on her Courage World Tour.

