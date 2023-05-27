Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eamonn Holmes has reacted furiously to Phillip Schofield’s This Morning affair admission.

On Friday (26 May), Schofield was dropped by his agents of 35 years after admitting he lied about having a “consensual on-off relationship with someone working on” the daytime series while he was married.

Schofield said: “In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship,” adding that he had come forward with his story as his “recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him”.

Schofield, who revealed he has officially cut ties with ITV altogether, added: “For his sake it is important for me to be honest now.”

ITV said it was “deeply disappointed” in the presenter, and that the channel feels “badly let down” by him. Former This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes has echoed this sentiment following claims he knew about Schofield’s affair.

On Twitter, in response to a video showing Holmes supporting Schofield when he came out as gay live on This Morning in 2020, he claimed that Schofield had “lied” and “deceived” him and his wife, Ruth Langsford.

“One day I will tell the story,” he said, adding: “We had no issue with him being gay, only support. What transpired took us for fools. The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him.”

The Independent has contacted both Holmes and Schofield for comment.

Eamonn Holmes reacts to Phillip Schofield’s admission (Twitter)

Holmes’ tweet comes days after he made a staggering claim about Schofield’s decision to leave This Morning, which ITV was forced to deny.

On Sunday (21 May), Schofield quit This Morning after reports of a feud with Holly Willoughby.