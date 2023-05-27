Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV has reacted to Phillip Schofield’s “admission of deceit” after the host admitted he had an affair with a This Morning colleague.

A spokesperson for the channel shared a statement on Friday (26 May) saying it was ‘deeply disappointed” in Schofield, who has worked on ITV for more than 20 years.

Schofield shared the revelation in his own statement, calling the “consensual on-off” relationship, which he had started while being married to his wife, “unwise”.

In the announcement, Schofield said he had stepped down from all ITV commitments, and that he had left the channel altogether. He was due to present the British Soap Awards next month.

In response to Schofield’s admission, an ITV spokesperson said the channel felt “badly let down”.

“We are deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield. The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust. Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.

“We accept his resignation from ITV and therefore can confirm that he will not be appearing on ITV as had previously been stated.”

Former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has criticised Schofield for “lying” and “deceiving” him and his wife, Ruth Langsford. The married couple used to host the daytime show’s Friday episode.

In a statement released through the Daily Mail on Friday, the presenter apologised for lying about the relationship.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them (the Daily Mail), and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,” he said.

Phillip Schofield on ‘This Morning' (ITV)

He added that “contrary to speculation” the relationship was “not illegal”, and denied that a superinjunction had been issued by him, or on his behalf, regarding the relationship.

“When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing,” he said, adding: “In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.”

Read the presenter’s full statement here. Schofield has also been dropped by his talent agency YMU, with Mary Bekhait, chief executive of the YMU Group, saying: “This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.”

Additional reporting by Agencies