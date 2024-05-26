Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celine Dion is ready to pull back the curtain and provide an honest behind-the-scenes look at her life with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in her forthcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

In the movie’s first trailer, released on Thursday (23 May), Dion is seen sitting in a chair, looking into the camera as she says: “I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder.

“And I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now,” she adds, letting out a big sigh.

The trailer continues with a montage of snippets showing her performances during past tours and singing in the recording booth.

“When you record, it sounds great,” Dion says. “But when you go on stage, it will be greater.”

In between clips of her in physical therapy, she says: “I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle.”

Breaking down into tears, she continues: “I miss it so much. The people. I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop.”

Celine Dion in ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ trailer ( Prime Video )

Dion was diagnosed with SPS in December 2022. SPS is a rare and incurable autoimmune neurological disorder that typically causes muscle stiffness in a person’s torso. Over time, they can develop rigidity and spasms in their legs and other muscles, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“It’s not hard to do a show,” Dion says. “It’s hard to cancel a show.”

The “It’s All Coming Back to Me” singer, 56, was forced to reschedule the European leg of her world tour following her diagnosis. She later announced the cancellation of the entire world tour in May 2023.

“I want you all to know I’m not giving up,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

When asked by Vogue in an interview last month if fans could expect to see her on tour again, Dion said: “I can’t answer that… Because for four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready.

“As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’ I don’t know... My body will tell me,” she said. “On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait. It’s morally hard to live from day to day. It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination.”

An official logline for the documentary reads: “Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

Helmed by Oscar-nominated director Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion will be available to stream on Prime Video from 25 June.