Chaka Khan’s daughter says Diddy ‘yelled and screamed like a lunatic’ at the singer

Chaka Khan’s daughter has called out rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs for “yelling and screaming” at her mother just days after he apologised for beating ex-girlfriend Cassie in a 2016 video.

CCTV footage shows Combs chasing the singer down a hotel hallway before punching and kicking her to the floor.

The 54-year-old who has been the subject of numerous allegations and lawsuits, shared an apology video on Instagram in which he called his behaviour “inexcusable”.

In the comments section of the video, Khan’s daughter Indira Milini Khan, slammed the rapper for his treatment of the “I’m Every Woman” singer and celebrated his downfall.

“I’m glad this is happening to you, you got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic,” she wrote.

She further alleged that Combs ordered his security team to attack her brother as he tried to protect the music legend.

“When my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother,” she continued.

She went on to tag the 71-year-old singer as she celebrated the demise of the business mogul.

“These may be your dark days but l’m singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn’t it great mom”.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Diddy and Chaka Khan for comment.

It comes after rapper and Pimp My Ride host Xzibit cautiously weighed in on the situation as he said “I really didn’t see or experience anything, but I think the insinuation of what was happening played out in the public.

The artist, born Alvin Joiner, added, “I have no idea what’s going on now, I really don’t have much to comment about it but I do stand strongly against domestic violence and crimes against women. I think that is something which is horrible.”

Other contemporaries of Combs have also been asked their takes on the situation, with “Hey Ma” rapper Cam’ron recently shocking viewers with his comments on CNN.

50 Cent, who has long expressed his distaste for Combs, has been particularly vocal on the situation.

Responding to Combs’ video, 50 Cent – born Curtis Jackson – said: “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”