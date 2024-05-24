Chaka Khan responds to allegations Diddy ‘yelled and screamed’ at her

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Chaka Khan has responded after her daughter called out disgraced business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs for “yelling and screaming” at the 71-year-old singer, days after he apologised for beating ex-girlfriend Cassie in a 2016 video.

CCTV footage shows Combs chasing the singer down a hotel hallway before punching and kicking her to the floor.

The 54-year-old who has been the subject of numerous allegations and lawsuits, shared an apology video on Instagram in which he called his behaviour “inexcusable”.

Cassie broke her silence following the revelations as she said domestic violence had ‘broken’ her.

In the comments section of the video, Khan’s daughter Indira Milini Khan, slammed the rapper for his treatment of the “I’m Every Woman” singer and celebrated his downfall.

“I’m glad this is happening to you, you got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic,” she wrote.

Now, the “I’m Every Woman” singer has told The Independent that she had “faced personal lessons”, suggesting that “violence and abuse can take many forms” as she responded to the interaction.

“In these troubling times, I’m reminded that the energies of violence and abuse can take many forms, affecting individuals and communities worldwide,” she said.

“As someone who has faced personal lessons, I believe in the power of meditation, prayer and inner peace to bring light and hope to our lives and the world around us.

“We can address most issues, prevent negativity, and cultivate compassion by seeking Self. Let us take responsibility for our actions, strive to be better, and support those who are hurting.

Khan has responded to the allegations that she was ‘yelled and screamed at’ by Diddy ( Getty Images / Instagram: @diddy )

“May we find strength in grace and wisdom as human beings, walking towards a more loving and just world.”

Khan’s daughter had further alleged that Combs ordered his security team to attack her brother as he tried to protect the music legend.

“When my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother,” she continued.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Diddy about the allegations.

She went on to tag the 71-year-old singer as she celebrated the mogul’s downfall.

“These may be your dark days but l’m singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn’t it great mom,” she wrote.