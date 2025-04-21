Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Green Day have hit back with a playful jab at Charli XCX after she wore an accessory suggesting she should be headlining Coachella’s Saturday lineup.

Following her Weekend 1 performance at the Southern California desert music festival, the 32-year-old British pop star was pictured wearing a “Miss Should Be Headliner” sash at her afterparty.

Her stunt later went viral, with several fans interpreting it as a dig at the iconic rock band, who performed the festival’s main stage immediately after her.

The “American Idiot” band has since responded to the “Apple” singer’s statement with a picture of their own, showing drummer Tré Cool wearing a sash made out of toilet paper with the words “Actual Headliner” written across it.

Charli took their retort in her stride, replying, “Obsessed” to the photo on X.

Green Day had already referenced Charli XCX’s jab during their performance earlier that evening when frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was seen sporting a neon green “Brat” hat in support of the pop star’s chart-topping studio album.

open image in gallery Green Day drummer Tre Cool (left) playfully responded to Charli XCX's Coachella dig in a photo wearing a homemade ‘Actual Headliner’ sash ( PopBase/X )

Charli XCX included the photo of Armstrong sporting the hat in her Instagram recap post of the weekend’s events.

Coachella, which concluded its 2025 edition over Easter weekend, also saw Lady Gaga and Post Malone headline Friday and Sunday, respectively.

open image in gallery Billie Joe Armstrong sporting a 'Brat' hat during Green Day's Coachella headlining set ( PopCrave/X )

The former was praised by fans for her deft handling of a tricky microphone malfunction during the opening minutes of her second headlining set. As she began singing her latest hit single, “Abracadabra,” Gaga’s head mic started to glitch and kept cutting off throughout the track.

The “Poker Face” hitmaker, however, appeared unperturbed by the issue, continuing to sing and execute her tricky choreography while suspended on top of a towering dress-like structure.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial. Terms apply. Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial. Terms apply. Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Other major artists on the Coachella 2025 lineup included Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, White Lotus star and BLACKPINK member LISA, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd and Shaboozey.

Meanwhile, Weekend 2 festivalgoers were treated to a performance by Ed Sheeran, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement for FKA twigs on the Saturday lineup. Her Weekend 1 slot was taken over by the rock band Weezer.

In other Coachella news, British singer-songwriter Lola Young ran off stage midway through her Weekend 1 set after the California heat made her feel sick.

“Not me doing my first Coachella & gagging & throwing up all the way through the set,” the “Messy” singer said of the incident on TikTok. “I was nervous guys and it was 40 bloody degrees.”