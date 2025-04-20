Lola Young runs off stage mid-Coachella performance as she suffers in California heat

Lola Young struggled with the California heat during her Coachella performance, running off stage as the hot weather made her feel sick.

In her weekend one performance, the singer, 24, had to quickly ask for a bucket during her set.

“I was nervous guys and it was 40 bloody degrees,” the musician wrote on Instagram.

Young powered through her set and performed again during the second weekend of the festival.

It comes after her breakthrough track “Messy” earned Young her debut number one hit on the Official Charts in January.