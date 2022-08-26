Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Martin paused a show to design a tattoo for a fan in the crowd.

Mattie Jolley from Hertfordshire recalled “bursting into tears” at a recent Coldplay concert after the band’s frontman responded to his request midway through their performance.

The mega-fan – who has seen Coldplay live 10 times – went to his latest gig holding a sign, reading: “Chris, design my tattoo please.”

Speaking to NTK, as reported by Ladbible, Jolley said: “As soon as it happened, I burst into tears realising what had just happened and I was more in shock.”

He continued to say that Martin had “noticed” him and “made a lot of eye contact” throughout the show.

“He picked me out of an 80,000-strong crowd to make my night even better, he didn’t have to do it and I am so grateful he did,” said Jolley.

Prior to performing the band’s hit song “Fix You”, Martin kneeled on the stage and signalled for Jolley to get his paper and pen.

“At that point, I was in shock. I was shaking so much trying to get my pen and pad out,” he said. “Then he came down the stairs of the stage, looked at me while he continued to sing ‘Fix You’ as if it was being sung to me.”

Jolley described the tattoo design in question as “a really cool love heart, which has a cool looking infinity sign around it”.

“I haven’t finalised exactly what I’m going to get, but I would like to get the drawings with the words ‘Never Give Up’ and the Love button logo [a charity supported by Martin],” said Jolley.

Earlier this year, Martin surprised locals at a Bath pub after attending Glastonbury.