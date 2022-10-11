Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Aguilera has announced that she is releasing a new version of her “Beautiful” music video to mark World Mental Health Day and the 20th anniversary of her Stripped album.

Originally released in 2002, the song contains uplifting lyrics that encourage listeners to believe in their own beauty, regardless of others’ opinions.

The accompanying music video shows several people dealing with various image issues.

Notably, it includes people attempting to change their body shape, a gay male couple kissing despite disapproving stares from onlookers, and a trans woman getting dressed.

Late on Monday (10 October), the singer posted a brief video clip on social media.

“In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honoured to share a new music video for ‘Beautiful’,” Aguilera began the caption.

“Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first.”

The teaser shows rows of pre-teen and teenage girls applying heavy makeup in front of ring lights and smartphones, suggesting that the remake will tackle the realities of growing up with heavy internet influence.

In response to the post, fans have shared their excitement for the new imagining of the video.

“Iconic,” Paris Hilton noted, while another fan told Aguilera how impactful the original had been at the time.

They wrote: “This song and the Stripped album was a godsend to me, especially as a high schooler when it was released. Thank you and congratulations on this milestone.”

The new “Beautiful” video will be available to watch from 19 October.