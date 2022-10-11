Madonna looks like ‘boiled egg’ in TikTok suggesting she’s gay, Lorraine Kelly says

Lorraine Kelly has compared Madonna’s appearance in a recent TikTok video to that of a “boiled egg.”

The singer-songwriter, 64, shared footage in which she threw a piece of underwear towards a bin, missing the shot, alongside a caption that read: “If I miss, I’m Gay.”

Reacting to the clip on her show on Monday, 10 October, Ms Kelly said that she did not recognise her.

“Honestly, what’s she done? She was so beautiful... She looks like a boiled egg, she doesn’t look like she’s got any features,” she added.

