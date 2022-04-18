Maneskin delight Coachella fans with cover of ‘Womanizer’ by Britney Spears
‘ALL I needed in my life,’ said one fan of the performance
Måneskin have delighted fans with a cover of Britney Spears’s 2008 hit song “Womanizer”.
The rock band – who finished second in the Italian version of The X Factor in 2017 – shot to international fame after they won last year’s Eurovision Song Contest for Italy.
Måneskin made their Coachella debut on the Sunday of the California festival’s first weekend (17 April).
During their set, the group played their Eurovision hit “Zitti E Buoni”, “MAMMAMIA”, their hugely popular cover of “Beggin”, as well as a much-lauded rendition of Britney Spears’s “Womanizer”.
Ticket holders and viewers at home quickly took to Twitter to share their excitement over the moment.
“MÅNESKIN PULLED A WOMANIZER COVER OH MY GOSHHHH,” wrote one person.
Another added: “WOMANIZER BY MÅNESKIN AS I LIVE AND BREATHE.”
“WOMANIZER a cover by Måneskin >>>>” said a third fan.
Someone else wrote: “Ok, so the best part of Måneskin at Coachella is when they sang a cover of ‘Womanizer’ by Britney Spears.”
Backstage at Coachella, the group – which comprises singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio – told The Independent’s Kevin EG Perry about their first impressions of the festival and opened up about their new song “Gasoline”, which is inspired by Ukraine.
You can follow along with all Coachella updates on The Independent’s live blog here.
