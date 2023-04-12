Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coachella festival is back this month, with an impressive line-up of headliners including Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

Taking place over two weekends (14 to 16 April, and 21 to 23 April), the California festival will also performances from the likes of Gorillaz, Blondie, Rosalia and Björk.

With Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean all headlining, it is the first time that none of the festival’s three headliners have been white, showing an encouraging progression in diversity on stage at Coachella.

Also among the lineup this year are a number of British exports including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, SG Lewis, Idris Elba, Charli XCX and Yungblud.

The festival will also see Jai Paul take to the stage for his first ever live performance on the Sunday. In a statement shared on Reddit ahead of the festival, the musician admitted he was “absolutely s***ting it”.

While tickets for the first weekend have sold out, you can still get tickets for weekend two.

How to get tickets to Coachella 2023

This year, 125,000 people are expected to attend both weekends of Coachella.

Tickets for weekend one sold out quickly, meaning your only chance at attending Coachella this year are from 21 to 23 April.

(getty)

Weekend two general admission tickets are on sale on the Coachella website for $549 () plus fees. Those tickets cover all three days and allow entrance to the venue, day parking lots and general admission camping areas.

Tickets including a shuttle pass for transport can be purchased for $599 plus fees.

All weekend two tickets can be found here, as well as your option to join the waiting list for weekend one.