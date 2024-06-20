Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Coldplay are no strangers to the Pyramid Stage. After debuting at Glastonbury in the New Bands Tent in 1999, they went on to headline the festival in 2002 and 2005.

Chris Martin declared in a BBC interview back in 2007 that “Glastonbury is bored of us. I don’t think we can even take a harmonica down there for a good 15 years.” However, the band returned to the Pyramid Stage in 2011 and 2016, and in 2021 for the live streamed Live at Worthy Farm concert.

Since forming in London in 1997, the band has racked up seven Grammys, nine Brit Awards and 15 MTV awards. They have more Brit Awards than any other band.

When are Coldplay performing at Glastonbury Festival?

Coldplay will round off Saturday night on the Pyramid Stage. They are scheduled to play from 9:45-11:45pm on 29 June.

Femi Kuti will kick off Saturday on the Pyramid Stage at 12:00pm. He will be followed by Arya Starr, Cyndi Lauper, Keane, and Michael Kiwanuka. Little Simz is singing in the slot right before Coldplay, from 7:45-8:45pm.

Coldplay’s performance will clash with Disclosure on the Other Stage, Jessie Ware on the West Holts stage and Gossip on the Woodsies stage.

How can I watch them perform on the Pyramid Stage?

Chris Martin also made a cameo appearance at Glastonbury during Kylie Minogue’s performance in 2019 ( Ian Gavan/Getty Images )

If you weren’t lucky enough to get tickets to Glastonbury (or you just hate camping) you can still watch Coldplay’s performance from home. The BBC will be covering the festival across TV channels, iPlayer, and BBC sounds. There is also a Classic Glastonbury channel playing non-stop footage of past and present performances every day until 30 June, which is likely to feature plenty of Coldplay. You will be able to watch Coldplay’s performance on iPlayer here.

Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, Will Champion and Guy Berryman of Coldplay performing at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 30, 2023 ( Monica Schipper/Getty Images )

Chris Martin will speak about his many experiences at Glastonbury on BBC 2 at 10:00pm-10:30pm on Tuesday 25 June.

Which songs will Coldplay sing?

Last week, Coldplay announced on Instagram that they will release their next single “feelslikeimfallinginlove” on 21 June. The band filmed part of the music video last week at the ancient Odeon of Herodes in Athens. It’s a safe bet that the band will play “feelslikeimfallinginlove” at Glastonbury.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

This song is the lead single from their tenth studio album Moon Music, which will come out on 4 October.

Their previous Glastonbury setlists also give clues as to what they’ll play this year. In 2021, the festival was cancelled because of Covid-19. However, Coldplay participated in the smaller televised concert called Live at Worthy Farm. They performed their hits “Higher Power”, “The Scientist”, “Viva la Vida”, “Clocks”, “Fix You” and “A Sky Full of Stars”. It is likely that Coldplay will perform many of these songs again.

How can I get a good spot in front of the Pyramid Stage?

“The best time to head to the Pyramid squarely depends on how close you want to be to the front,” our chief culture reporter and in-house Glastonbury veteran, Jacob Stolworthy, advises.

“To get a good space near the front, you’ll have to commit to watching up to two acts before the headliner comes on – and perhaps even forego an act you want to see elsewhere. But your dedication will pay off: if you do decide to do this, you’ll be right in the action and, if you get on someone’s shoulders, will probably end up on TV (like I did three times during Paul McCartney’s set in 2022 – embarrassingly, with a sunburnt nose).

“If you don’t mind being further back and just soaking up the atmosphere while having a casual boogie, getting there 45 minutes before is advised. But judge it on the headliner – for example, Coldplay will be rammed at least an hour before they’re due to start. It’s probably worth leaving the act you’re planning on watching beforehand early in order to get a good spot. If you don’t, you’ll run the risk of being right at the back. Remember that it can also take up to 45 minutes to walk from one place to the other, especially when taking the crowds into consideration.”

The Pyramid Stage was packed during Coldplay’s performance in 2011 ( Matt Cardy/Getty Images )

Jacob says his preferred spot is “either side near the centre” and close to the sound booth in the middle: “You don’t want that to be behind that as you’ll end up staring at the screens the whole time.

Another tip: “Stay hydrated! Ensure you have a good amount of water and, of course, if you’re going to get in position early, that you are suitably tanked up with your beverage of choice. Your best bet is either bringing tinnies in a bag or decanting a mixer into a big bottle to drink during the show.

“After a certain time, heading off to get a fresh drink and to have a loo break is out of the question if you want to get back to where you were – unless you’re willing to push and sneak your way past a load of disgruntled fellow fans.”

The Independent will be liveblogging Glastonbury 2024 and bringing readers all the latest news, updates, pictures and video, along with highlights and reviews of the festival’s key moments.