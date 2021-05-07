Coldplay have released their new single “Higher Power”, debuting the track in space before it was transmitted back to Earth.

The band, comprising Chris Martin, Will Champion, Guy Berryman and Jonny Buckland, teamed up with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet for the stunt.

“Higher Power” was played aboard the International Space Station before a satellite beamed the track to Earth, at which time it was released officially on streaming services.

Speaking to the astronaut, frontman Martin said: “Right now we aren’t able to play for anybody on Earth, so we thought we’d just play for you. It’s like our one-man concert.”

The track is produced by renowned Swedish songwriter-producer Max Martin. The music video for “Higher Power” sees Coldplay performing the track alongside holographic aliens.

Fans took delight in the stunt, with one Twitter user describing it as “amazing”.

“It’s so impressive!” wrote another.

Others, however, were less impressed. “Previously, a big benefit of being in space was the ability to escape hearing Coldplay’s music. Sadly, no longer,” joked one Twitter user.

“The only place Coldplay’s music should be played is in space tbf,” wrote someone else.

It was recently announced that Coldplay would be opening the 2021 Brit Awards with a performance from London’s River Thames, which will be the band’s first live performance in over a year.