Colin Petersen, the original Bee Gees drummer who was credited on four of their albums, has died aged 78.

Representatives for the Australian musician and former child actor confirmed that he died in his sleep early on Monday morning (18 November), having just played a show last weekend.

“It was very sudden,” the Best of the Bee Gees production manager Gary Walker said, revealing Petersen had been his “happy and his usual cheeky self” on Sunday.

Petersen began his career in entertainment as a child actor, starring in the title role of the 1956 Australian film Smiley – a character who earnt him his nickname.

He joined the Bee Gees with brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb in 1966 and performed on early hits including “To Love Somebody” and “New York Mining Disaster 1941” from Bee Gees’ 1st, and “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” and “I Started a Joke” from 1968’s Idea.

His last album with the Bee Gees was Cucumber Castle, which was released in 1970, after which he left the group amid disagreements with manager Robert Stigwood.

open image in gallery The Bee Gees: (back row, l-r) Robin Gibb, Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb; (front row, l-r) Vince Melouney, Colin Petersen (PA) ( PA Archive )

Petersen went on to form the band Humpy Bong with singer-songwriter Jonathan Kelly and Tim Staffell. They broke up not long after and Petersen launched a management company with his wife, Joanne Newfield, in 1969.

Over the last five years, Petersen had played with the Best Of The Bee Gees tribute show, his publicist Sue Camilleri confirmed.

Manager Greg Shaw said in a statement given to the Press Association: “I’ve known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees.

“His endearing nature and unabashed storytelling added unique perspectives to the shows and he was loved on and off stage.

“It was an honour to have called him my friend.”

open image in gallery Original Bee Gees star Colin Petersen, right (PA) ( PA Archive )

Friend and colleague Evan Webster said in a statement: “Our lives were enriched the moment Colin joined our troupe. We shared years of laughs and music travelling around the country.

“He was such a fine gentleman and lived among us with grace and honour. He will be remembered forever.”

Bee Gees star Maurice died unexpectedly in 2003, aged 53, due to complications from a twisted intestine. His twin brother, Robin, died in 2012, aged 62, from liver and kidney failure after battling colorectal cancer.

Petersen is survived by his two sons Jaime and Ben, whom he shared with wife Joanne.

Additional reporting by Press Association