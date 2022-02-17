Rapper DaBaby is being sued by Brandon Bills, the brother of his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh, after their altercation at a Los Angeles bowling alley last week.

Footage leaked to social media appeared to show the pair brawling at Corbin Bowl in LA on 10 February. DaBaby, who has a child with DaniLeigh, has since been banned from the bowling alley.

The lawsuit filed by Bills accuses DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – of causing “permanent” injuries and leaving him “physically and psychologically damaged”, US outlets report.

The 29-year-old alleges that DaBaby threatened him then physically assaulted him. Bills also claims that he did not fight back and “attempted to avoid contact” during the incident.

He accuses DaBaby of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. He is apparently seeking damages and legal costs from the 30-year-old, with the amount to be determined at trial.

The Independent has contacted DaBaby’s representative for comment.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh have been involved in a high-profile on-off relationship, with DaniLeigh – real name Danielle Leigh Curiel – charged with two counts of misdemeanour assault after attacking the rapper on Instagram Live in November.

Before deleting her Instagram, DaniLeigh called the fight “lame as hell”.

“I pray this stops now!“ she wrote. ”Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad.“

DaBaby has been involved in various controversies over the past year, including making homophobic and misinformed comments about HIV at Rolling Loud festival in Miami.