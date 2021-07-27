A concert-goer has claimed responsibility for throwing a shoe at DaBaby at a Miami festival.

The Ohio rapper dodged the shoe after he brought out fellow rapper Tory Lanez at the Rolling Loud concert, right after Lanez’s ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion had finished her set.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby announced to the crowd as Lanez arrived on stage in a mask. “I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who do you think?”

DaBaby then removed Lanez’s mask and performed their collaborative single “SKAT”.

While DaBaby stopped to talk to his fans, a man from the crowd threw an Adidas sneaker at him, which sailed past DaBaby’s head as he ducked.

“Who the f**k threw that motherf**ing busted god-damn Adidas?” he yelled.

On Twitter, a user named @bobbymooks claimed that he threw the shoe, and posted a picture of his one shoeless foot at what appears to be a concert. While the tweet has gone viral, the Twitter user’s claim remains unverified.

In October 2020, Lanez was charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, following an altercation with Megan Thee Stallion. Megan has alleged that Lanez had shot her.

Lanez has disputed Megan’s account of the night in social media posts and in song lyrics.

Lanez was charged with assault on an unnamed female in October, as well as weapons charges, and he has pleaded not guilty on both counts. The case is ongoing. A protective order was also granted ordering him to stay 100 metres away from Megan.

The rapper also came under fire this week after he made homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud.