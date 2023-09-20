Dannii Minogue labelled Russell Brand ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dannii Minogue thought Russell Brand was a “vile predator” who “wouldn’t take no for an answer” when they met in 2006.

The Australian singer’s comments after her MTV interview with the under-fire presenter have resurfaced following Brand being accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

“He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator,” Minogue told the Mirror after being interviewed by Brand on his MTV chatshow, 1 Leicester Square back in 2006.

“I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. [...] He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far.”

Brand is subject to allegations made by four women that he committed the sex offences from 2006-2013 during the height of his presenting and acting fame.

He has denied all the accusations made by complainants whose stories were published in the Sunday Times and revealed on Dispatches on Channel 4 on Saturday night.

1 Leicester Square was filmed during a period when Brand was rising to fame, performing stand-up and presenting shows such as Big Brother’s Big Mouth.

Minogue, then 34, was promoting a greatest hits album in 2006 when Brand, then 31, spoke to her for MTV - which was his second stint on the network.

Dannii Minogue hit out at the presenter after an interview (PA)

“I was told he got sacked from MTV in the past for wearing an Osama bin Laden costume to work the day after September 11,” Minogue said.

“I couldn’t believe that I’d just agreed to be interviewed by someone who would do something like that, it really unnerved me.

“And then throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush.”

The new allegations have led to the resurfacing of several interviews made about Brand’s behaviour - including his former wife Katy Perry recounting how he texted her to ask for a divorce before the singer performed a concert.

He preempted the release of the documentary and Sunday Times article by releasing a video on Friday after he had been approached with a request for comment. He said that the allegations were made during his “promiscuous” period but all sex had been consensual.

In his video, released on social media, Brand said: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

The Independent has contacted Minogue and Brand’s representatives for a response.