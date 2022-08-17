Demi Lovato’s new song 29 appears to address age gap with ex Wilmer Valderrama

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Demi Lovato has seemingly addressed the age gap with her ex-partner Wilmer Valderrama in her newest song, “29”.

On Wednesday (17 August), the 29-year-old singer – who recently updated her pronouns to she/her – released the track, which is off of her forthcoming album Holy Fvck.

While Lovato remained tight-lipped about the song’s meaning in a recent interview with Apple Music, the lyrics seem to call out the 12-year age difference between her and the now-42-year-old actor, whom she dated on and off between 2010 and 2016.

The Independent has reached out to Valderrama’s reps for comment.

“Petal on the vine / Too young to drink wine / Just five years a bleeder / Student and a teacher,” she sings in the first verse. “Far from innocent / What the f***’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you.”

In the final chorus, Lovato appears to reflect on the relationship, saying that she wouldn’t date someone 12 years younger: “Finally 29 / 17 would never cross my mind / Thought it was a teenage dream a fantasy / But it was yours it wasn’t mine.”

At one point in the interview, Lovato disclosed that during her last stint in rehab, she focused on healing from her past trauma with older men.

The host later asked: “You talked a little bit about your triggered trauma when dealing with older men, and you tackle this subject to some degree on ‘29’, was that song a reflection of the work that you did in rehab? Was it part of the healing?”

Demi Lovato (Brandon Bowen)

“Yes. When I turned 29, I remember I was on vacation, and I just realised I’m 29 now, and it put things into perspective. It put everything into perspective,” she responded. “And I’m very careful with the way that I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all.”

Lovato added that turning 29 and entering rehab last year was eye-opening, and that the song contains the emotional release from her personal transformation.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song. I just said, ‘I have to go for this. I have to own my truth.’ And I do still walk that line very finely,” she said.

“I’ve learned that sometimes saying less is more.”

“29” is out now with Holy Fvck scheduled to release on 19 August.