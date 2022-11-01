Jump to content

Desiigner says he's 'done with rap' as he tearfully mourns Takeoff's death

Migos rapper was fatally shot in the early hours of the morning on 1 November

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 01 November 2022 17:51
<p>Desiigner and Takeoff</p>

Desiigner and Takeoff

(Getty Images)

“Panda” rapper Sidney Royel Selby III, better known by his stage name Desiigner, broke down in tears in an Instagram video posted after the tragic death of his friend, Takeoff.

The Migos star was fatally shot in the early morning on Tuesday (1 November), his representatives have confirmed.

Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice, TMZ reported. He was 28.

According to Houston, Texas police, Takeoff and his bandmate and uncle Quavo – who was present at the time of the incident – were at a private party prior to the rapper’s death.

The hip-hop trio also includes rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B. The pair have two children together, plus three others from Offset’s previous relationships.

Responding to the news, a tearful Desiigner took to Instagram Live (via XXL), yelling: “Why? Why do we f***ing do this?

“I swear to God, this s*** ain’t nothing, I’m done rapping. This version of me is done,” he declared.

“Y’all took Takeoff, bro,” he continued while sobbing. “It’s done. Y’all wanted it, it’s over. Y’all killed Takeoff... I can’t even call [Quavo]. I can’t even call Offset. I can’t even call none of these n****.”

He added: “I’m done. I can’t live like this no more. RIP [PnB] Rock, RIP Takeoff, RIP Nipsey [Hussle], RIP Biggie, RIP everybody, bro.”

Tributes honouring Takeoff have started pouring in online from famous friends.

“This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted out.

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr said: “I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down-to-earth, cool dude. Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young Black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy and often people are dying. RIP Takeoff.”

Meanwhile, disgusted fans have condemned the recent emergence of online videos containing apparent footage of the incident, writing that it’s disrespectful to Takeoff’s loved ones.

