Diane Keaton is reflecting on her surprise appearance in Justin Bieber’s 2021 music video for his single, “Ghost”.

The 77-year-old Annie Hall star played the pop singer’s grandmother in the video, which sees the two of them grieving the loss of Keaton’s fictional husband.

In a new interview with Metro to promote her forthcoming film Book Club: The Next Chapter, the Oscar-winner said she “couldn’t believe it” when the “Baby” star asked her to appear.

“This was like one of those things that happens [and] you’re going, ‘I’m what?’”

Keaton added: “And of course, it was so much fun, it couldn’t have been more fun. I can’t believe it. I still can’t believe it.”

The actor also revealed that she “didn’t even know” Bieber before filming.

“No, I hadn’t been a fan,” she admitted.

“I mean, I didn’t even know him. I knew the music a little and I liked the music, but I wasn’t a fan exactly – so you know, I don’t have music pouring in my ears all the time.

“I don’t know why me, I still don’t understand. I don’t know how, but I loved it,” she said.

The film star recently made headlines after sharing her thoughts on “victim culture” and defending her work with filmmaker Woody Allen, who was accused of sexual abuse by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.

Keaton stars alongside Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen in Book Club: The Next Chapter, which hits cinemas on 12 May.