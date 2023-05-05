Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diane Keaton has shared her thoughts on “victim culture” after defending her work with filmmaker Woody Allen, who was accused of sexual abuse by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.

The Annie Hall star, 77, said that everyone has “situations that are difficult at times”.

In a new interview with the Guardian, Keaton said: “What can I say except that it’s a horrible shame. But we all have situations that are difficult at times. You gotta get over it!”

It comes after she told The Hollywood Reporter that she did not feel that the allegations against Allen, which he has denied, had “overshadowed the work [they] did together”.

“No. I’m proud. I’m proud beyond measure,” she said in the interview published earlier this week.

Keaton is currently promoting her forthcoming film Book Club: The Next Chapter, in which she stars alongside Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

In the recent interview, Keaton praised the 87-year-old Allen and said he was “so amazing”.

“Do you know how much I owe everything to him?” she asked. “It always was really special to be with Woody. He was great. He was everything, and he remains [so] to me. He gave me everything. He really did. Woody made it loose. That helped me enormously.”

In 1992, when Farrow was seven, she alleged that Allen sexually molested her in the her adoptive mother, Mia Farrow’s home.

Mia had been in a 12-year relationship with Allen at the time of the allegation and they had three children together, Dylan and Moses, who were both adopted, and Satchel, who is their biological child. Satchel is now known as Ronan Farrow.

Allen has never been charged in relation to the claims and has repeatedly denied them. In more recent years, he was blacklisted in Hollywood after the #MeToo movement brought the allegations against him back up to the surface.

