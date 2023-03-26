Diane Keaton reveals why she isn’t interested in dating anyone

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diane Keaton has spoken candidly about her love life and revealed why she’s not interested in being in a relationship.

The 77-year-old actor expressed how she feels about being single during a recent interview with AARP. She went on to share that while she’s not currently going on dates, she still doesn’t see herself ever getting back in the dating scene.

“I don’t date,” she said. “Highly unlikely. I don’t remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is so-and-so. I’d like to take you out.’ They don’t happen. Of course not.”

While the Annie Hall star has never been married, she has been in some public romances. She was in an off-and-on relationship with Al Pacino, from the late ‘70s to the early ‘90s. She also briefly dated Woody Allen and Warren Beatty.

However, Keaton’s relationship status didn’t impact her interest in starting a family, as she went on to adopt two children, her now 27-year-old daughter, Dexter, and her son Duke, who is now 22.

“They’re great,” she said told AARP about her children. “They’re doing good.”

This isn’t the first time that Keaton shared her take on relationships. During a conversation with Interview magazine in 2021, she detailed why marriage hasn’t felt like the right step for her, after seeing her parents’ relationship when she was a child.

“It goes back to my mother, because, for me, most everything does. I love my dad, of course – that goes without saying – but she was always there, and he was always working,” she explained. “He was working hard, and he was really interesting. And he loved her, too. She had four kids, and I was the firstborn. I saw how much she gave up.”

Keaton recalled when her mother, Dorothy Keaton, was named “Mrs Highland Park” at a beauty pageant, it was her “crowning glory”. However, the actor felt like after that moment, her mother’s career “was over”, which was something that shaped her interest in getting married.

“There was no more trying things out. I feel like she chose family over her dreams,” the Something’s Gotta Give star said. “And she was just the best mother, but I think that she is the reason why I didn’t get married. I didn’t want to give up my independence. By the way, no one has ever asked me to marry them, either, so that might be a good answer. I should’ve started with that and called it a day.”