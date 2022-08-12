Diane Keaton recalls childhood dreams of Hollywood as she cements handprints

Diane Keaton has recalled her childhood dreams of being part of the “wonder-filled world” of Hollywood, as she placed her handprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The actress, 76, paid tribute to her mother and father, telling them she was “still that little Dianey” with ambitions to be on the silver screen at the ceremony on Thursday (11 August).

“As a girl growing up in Orange County, the mere thought of Hollywood Boulevard seemed like a mysterious dream that would never come true,” Keaton said.

