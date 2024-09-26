Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Kelly Brook has revealed that a former partner prevented her from attending a party thrown by disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, adding that she now believes he was protecting her.

The model and actor, 44, said that at the time she’d felt he was being “possessive and controlling.”

Brook, who was appearing on the ITV talk show Loose Women, told the panel: “There was a particular actor that I dated many, many years ago that was very protective over me and I spoke to [her husband Jeremy Parisi] about it a lot because it’s still relevant now.

“For example, I got invited to one of those Sean Combs, ‘Puff Daddy’ parties many, many years ago and my boyfriend at the time said: ‘You're not going to that.’

“He was a very well-known actor that had been in the industry for a very long time and I was taking it as he was being very possessive and controlling and not wanting me to go and have fun.

“And I was like: ‘Why can't I go? Everyone’s going to be there, everyone goes to these parties’ and he said: ‘You’re not going to go.’

Kelly Brook and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ( Getty )

“Nothing more was said about it, and I didn't go. Years later I found the invite in his drawer in his office. He was looking after me.”

Brook went on to say that when she recalled the incident to Parisi, her husband told her: “Kel, he was looking out for you.”

She added: “Because of all these allegations that have come out, we don’t know what would have gone on at these parties.”

Before marrying Parisi, Brook was in a six-year relationship with Jason Statham and dated another Hollywood star, Billy Zane.

Combs, 54, is currently “on suicide watch” in prison as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, according to reports.

In a 14-page indictment, prosecutors allege Combs coerced and drugged women to participate in recorded “highly orchestrated performances” of sexual activity – which he called “Freak Offs” – that would sometimes last days and often included male commercial sex workers.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has denied any allegations of wrongdoing, claiming his client is “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

He said: “Mr Combs is a fighter, he’s going to fight this to the end.”

The rapper has also been accused of rape and sexual abuse in at least nine civil lawsuits this past year.