Denise Welch admitted that she has been "sceptical" about younger women joining the Loose Women panel.

Speaking to Olivia Attwood on her So Wrong It’s Right podcast, the TV personality, 66, hinted at off-air friction between the stars.

Welch told her co-star she is "happy to have new blood" on the programme, but has been frustrated at some younger panellists due to their unwillingness to talk about particular parts of their lives.

"They'll be in a meeting saying 'I'm not going to talk about that,' and it's kind of like, 'What are you gonna talk about then?'" she added.