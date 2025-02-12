Diddy sues NBC for $100 million over Peacock’s The Making of a Bad Boy documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a $100 million lawsuit against NBC over the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

The rap mogul, 55, is currently being held in custody in New York while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The documentary aired on Peacock last month, featuring interviews with Combs’s childhood friends, former bodyguard, former employees, alleged victims, and singer Al B. Sure! (who was married to Combs’s late ex, Kim Porter).

In the lawsuit, which was filed today in New York County’s Supreme Court and has been seen by The Independent, Combs’s lawyers argue that in the race to get the film to air, NBC “maliciously and recklessly broadcast an outrageous set of fresh lies and conspiracy theories.”

They further state that claims that Combs carried out murder and had sex with minors are false, and allege that NBC sought “only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr Combs’s right to a fair trial.”

They claim that Combs suffered “substantial reputational and financial harm” because of the documentary, and are seeking a jury trial and damages not less than $100 million.

The Independent has contacted NBC for comment.

Combs was indicted in September and has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was arrested in New York City on September 16 and has been detained since.

Over the past 16 months, at least 40 plaintiffs have sued Combs over allegations of sexual assault or other sexual misconduct.

Most recently, a new lawsuit was filed against the embattled music mogul claiming that he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a teenager when she was walking home from a babysitting job.

The 16-year-old high school student, referred to as Jane Doe in the suit, was allegedly convinced by Combs to get into his vehicle in New York in late August or early September 2000. The claims come as part of a lawsuit filed on January 13 and obtained by Rolling Stone, who were first to report them.

According to the outlet, the woman alleges she was a part-time babysitter at an apartment building in lower Manhattan where “a well-known woman whom the defendant was in a relationship [with] also resided.” The “well-known woman” is not named.

The plaintiff claimed she was exiting the apartment building and was heading back to her family home nearby when she encountered Combs sitting in an SUV with the door open.

“Combs engaged her in conversation, asking where she was going so late at night, and that it was not safe for her to be walking alone,” the lawsuit alleges. The woman claims she told the music mogul she lived close by but that he persisted and ultimately convinced her to get inside his vehicle.

It was a decision the woman would “regret forever,” the suit stated. It added that another man was present in the vehicle, which also had a driver, — both are referred to as John Doe.

In a statement provided to The Independent at the time, Combs’s legal team vehemently denied the claims against him.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor,” the statement read.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”