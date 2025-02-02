Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transported from prison to hospital with injury, says report

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was transported from his New York City prison cell to a hospital after complaining of a knee injury.

The embattled rapper was taken from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center to a nearby medical facility on Thursday for treatment of a pre-existing injury, according to The New York Post.

Sources told the outlet that while at the hospital Combs, who is being held in custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, received an MRI scan on his knee, before being returned to the jail a few hours later.

The Independent has reached out to Combs’s representatives for comment.

Diddy was transported to the hospital on Thursday, January 30 ( Getty Images for Congressional B )

Combs, 55, was indicted in September and has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was arrested in New York City on September 16 and has been detained since.

Over the past 16 months, at least 40 plaintiffs have sued Combs over allegations of sexual assault or other sexual misconduct.

Most recently, a new lawsuit was filed against the embattled music mogul claiming that he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a teenager when she was walking home from a babysitting job.

The 16-year-old high school student, referred to as Jane Doe in the suit, was allegedly convinced by Combs to get into his vehicle in New York in late August or early September 2000. The claims come as part of a lawsuit filed on January 13 and obtained by Rolling Stone, who were first to report them.

According to the outlet, the woman alleges she was a part-time babysitter at an apartment building in lower Manhattan where “a well-known woman whom the defendant was in a relationship [with] also resided.” The “well-known woman” is not named.

The plaintiff claimed she was exiting the apartment building and was heading back to her family home nearby when she encountered Combs sitting in an SUV with the door open.

“Combs engaged her in conversation, asking where she was going so late at night, and that it was not safe for her to be walking alone,” the lawsuit alleges. The woman claims she told the music mogul she lived close by but that he persisted and ultimately convinced her to get inside his vehicle.

It was a decision the woman would “regret forever,” the suit stated. It added that another man was present in the vehicle, which also had a driver, — both are referred to as John Doe.

In a statement provided to The Independent at the time, Combs’s legal team vehemently denied the claims against him.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor,” the statement read.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”