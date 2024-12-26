The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused in a new lawsuit of having “lured” a woman to one of his parties, where he sexually assaulted and drugged her nearly two decades ago, a new lawsuit says.

In the latest suit against the embattled music mogul, Latroya Grayson accused Diddy of assault and battery after she won a radio contest in 2006 and was awarded a fully-funded trip to New York City to attend one of his “legendary” parties, a civil suit filed on December 20 states.

Grayson and her sibling entered a radio contest that had a prize of an “all-expenses-paid vacation for two to New York City” to attend a “White Party” thrown by the rapper. Her sibling won, so the pair flew Delta Airlines from Oklahoma to New York to attend the “legendary” event, which later changed themes to a “Black Party.”

After waiting for 45 minutes to enter the party along with other contest winners, Grayson was allowed in — but she and her sibling had been separated and she only later learned her sibling was not let in. “Individuals were not let into the party based on their position in line but based on their attractiveness and attire,” the suit says.

While inside, Grayson, “who was alone,” met celebrities as well as someone who claimed to be Diddy’s assistant as well.

open image in gallery Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces yet another lawsuit, in which a woman accused him of assault and battery after she and her sibling won a radio contest to attend one of his parties in New York City. He has denied any wrongdoing ( Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP )

There was no bar inside the venue. Instead, waitresses offered “premade drinks” to partygoers; after consuming less than two of these drinks, Grayson started to “feel sick and tried to go to the restroom.” She woke up in Saint Vincent’s Medical Center of New York — with “no memory or no recollection on how she ended up at the hospital,” the suit says.

Upon waking, she noticed that she wasn’t wearing any underwear or shoes, her shirt was ripped, and had $20 on her but the rest of the money she had traveled with had been “stolen.”

She believed she had been drugged, assaulted, and robbed, the suit says.

That day, less than 24 hours after touching down in New York for the party, she had to catch her flight back to Oklahoma.

The filing includes photos of Grayson at the party along with hospital records.

open image in gallery Latroya Grayson accused Diddy of assault and battery after she attended one of his parties after winning a radio contest in 2006 ( Southern District of New York )

Back home, she received a call from a New York area code from an anonymous female caller, who allegedly “threatened” Grayson. Any attempts to pursue anything about her assault would be fruitless, as the 23-year-old would “just be wasting her time” because Diddy was a “celebrity,” the woman allegedly said.

When Grayson asked how the caller obtained her phone number, the woman hung up. When Grayson tried to call back, the number was disconnected, the suit says.

The comments from this anonymous caller were “further jarring and traumatizing” because Grayson learned that not only was she “viciously assaulted,” but that Diddy “was involved” and that seeking justice for her injuries was out of the question because of his celebrity status, the complaint says.

open image in gallery Grayson at the party with another woman in 2006 ( Southern District of New York )

In the week since the party, she “felt constant pain in the inside and outside of her vagina,” concluding that she had engaged in “rough intercourse” — although she had no memory of having intercourse at all, according to the suit.

However, she didn’t seek medical treatment or report the incident to law enforcement, she said, because she was “scared and confused” due to her memory lapse and the caller’s threats.

The assault and subsequent fear led Grayson into a “tailspin of anxiety and depression.”

She was unable to keep a job for more than a year after she returned from the New York City trip and has struggled to maintain romantic relationships. Diddy “has altered the trajectory of [Grayson’s] life,” the suit alleges.

open image in gallery Grayson says she had two drinks at the party and passed out, later waking up in pain at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center of New York with no recollection of what had happened ( Southern District of New York )

The lawsuit accuses Diddy of assault and battery.

It also accuses the beleaguered music mogul, his media company Bad Boy Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Delta Airlines, KJAMZ 103.5 FM radio station and others of engaging in a racketeering enterprise, negligence, infliction of emotional distress, as well as violating the city’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

The suit also accuses Bad Boy Entertainment, Atlantic Records, and KJAMZ of negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention.

She “felt betrayed” by Defendants Atlantic and KJAMZ because they “failed to protect her despite creating, promoting and financing a contest” that led to her alleged injuries and “lured her to an unsafe place without warning.”

The rapper is currently being held in federal prison in New York City on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Diddy has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.