Rapper Xzibit dodges Diddy questions on radio after shocking Cassie video

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The rapper Xzibit has cautiously weighed in on the current conversation surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs after he apologised for beating ex-girlfriend Cassie in a 2016 video.

Last week, CNN published security footage from a Los Angeles hotel that showed the music mogul kicking and hitting his then-girlfriend and protegée Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

He apologised for his actions two days later with a video posted to social media, in which he called his own behaviour “inexcusable”.

On Wednesday (22 May), “X” rapper and former Pimp My Ride host Xzibit, 49, appeared on the Australian radio programme The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

In the conversation, co-host Kyle Sandilands asked the star to give some insight into the “crazy s***” he’d seen throughout his years in the entertainment industry, in light of the recent Combs headlines.

“I really didn’t see or experience anything, but I think the insinuation of what was happening played out in the public,” the artist, born Alvin Joiner, began.

“I have no idea what’s going on now, I really don’t have much to comment about it but I do stand strongly against domestic violence and crimes against women. I think that is something which is horrible.”

Xzibit and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ( Getty )

Xzibit then noted that it was a “terrible thing, all the way around”, and reiterated his support for those affected by violence.

“I don’t really get into gossip like that, but I definitely understand if there were some people hurt or injured or damaged in this, then I stand with the victims,” he added.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The release of the harrowing video of Combs and Ventura came six months after Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, which sparked a wave of similar cases and public allegations against Combs.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ( 2018 Invision )

In the apology video, released on Sunday (19 May), Combs refers to the incident as “one of the darkest times in his life”, saying that he was “f***ed up” and is “disgusted by his actions”.

He says he “has asked God for his mercy and grace” but is “not asking for forgiveness”, adding that he is “truly sorry” and that he sought professional help and went to therapy and rehab in the aftermath of the 2016 incident.

Other contemporaries of Combs have also been asked their takes on the situation, with “Hey Ma” rapper Cam’ron recently shocking viewers with his comments on CNN.

50 Cent, who has long expressed his distaste for Combs, has been particularly vocal on the situation.

Responding to Combs’ video, 50 Cent – born Curtis Jackson – said: “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”