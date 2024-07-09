Support truly

Several lawyers have reacted with outrage after Sean “Diddy” Combs was photographed taking a whitewater rafting vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming shortly after being accused once again of sex trafficking.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, who represents Adria English, the former porn star who says she was groomed into sex trafficking while working at Combs’ famous Labor Day “white parties”, told TMZ: “After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails.”

In response to that lawsuit, Combs’s attorney Jonathan Davis told The Independent: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

It is the tenth lawsuit to be filed against the embattled music mogul since last November. Combs, 54, has strongly denied all of the allegations against him so far.

It was Combs’s former partner Cassie Ventura who filed the first lawsuit against the music mogul last year, containing allegations of beatings and abuse. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount 24 hours later.

Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor also spoke out against the vacation pictures, saying: “I don’t think whitewater rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Los Angeles in 2019 ( Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

Other legal experts have pointed out that the vacation pictures should not affect Combs’s upcoming legal battles. Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told the Miami Herald: “Diddy’s rafting is a bad look, but it’s not admissible as evidence, so it won’t affect the case. It’s more bad PR than anything. Diddy is losing badly in the court of public opinion.”

In March, homes belonging to Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The rapper has not been formally charged or accused by federal prosecutors of any crime.

The sudden raids came as the music mogul – who is credited with helping launch the careers of artists including Biggie Smalls, Mary J Blige and Usher – faced a string of varying accusations, including sexual assault.

In May, CNN aired security footage of Combs attacking his then-girlfriend Ventura in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles in 2016. Captured from multiple angles, the video shows Combs in a towel chasing Ventura down the hallway, before attacking her near the elevators.

Combs subsequently shared an apology video on Instagram saying his behavior was “inexcusable” and that he took “full responsibility for his actions in the video.”

Alleged victims of Combs are expected to appear in front of a federal grand jury, signaling possible criminal charges.

