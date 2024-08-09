Diddy’s ex Yung Miami says she’s been ‘crucified’ over abuse silence

Support truly

Rapper Yung Miami has broken her silence on the mounting allegations against her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs, as well as the infamous 2016 security footage showing him attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Over the last year, Combs has been hit with several lawsuits accusing him of rape, assault and sex trafficking. He has vehemently denied all of the allegations against him.

On a new episode of her Caresha Please podcast, 30-year-old Miami, who was first romantically linked to Combs, 54, in 2021, was asked by her friend, Saucy Santana, why she hadn’t spoken out sooner about the accusations lodged against her ex.

“I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know. I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time,” Miami said. “I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience.”

Brownlee said in the wake of the suits, “Nobody called to see how I was doing.” She added: “People feel like I was Diddy’s biggest cheerleader and I made him my brand, and I feel like Diddy was on brand for me. I met him when he was in another era. I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers when he was alive. He was getting the [MTV VMA] Global Icon Award, the [BET] Lifetime Achievement Award, the key to [New York] city.” Combs has since returned the key at New York Mayor Eric Adams’s request.

Brownlee said she feels fans have been “trying to crucify” her for remaining silent for the past nine months. “I was just celebrating when the world was celebrating him, so why am I being crucified, or why am I being separated?”

Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amicably split in November 2023. They were first romantically linked in 2021 ( Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld )

In a separate interview with People, she admitted that it hasn’t been easy openly discussing the controversies surrounding Combs.

“It’s a roller coaster of emotions,” the former City Girls member said.

Directly addressing the shocking years-old footage released in May by CNN of Combs kicking and punching Ventura in a hotel hallway, Miami said she was “deeply hurt after watching the video.”

“That was not my experience at all,” she reiterated.

After the hotel footage came to light, Combs posted a video on Instagram, apologizing for his “inexcusable” conduct and saying he “takes full responsibility for his actions in the video.”

Referring to the incident as “one of the darkest times in his life,” he said he was “f***ed up” and is “disgusted by his actions.”

Combs has since scrubbed his entire Instagram account, including the apology video, a move that sources have said should not be taken as an attempt to walk back that statement; rather, it was part of the wider scrubbing of his social media account.

Just last month, the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper was sued by adult film star Adria English, who claimed she was first employed by Combs in 2004 and was “groomed... into sex trafficking over time.” This marks the tenth lawsuit against the beleaguered music mogul since November.

In February, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones brought forth a separate lawsuit, accusing Combs of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to sleep with sex workers.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.