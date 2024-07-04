Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Federal officials have now informed disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs that he is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, according to a report.

Officials for the Southern District of New York delivered the news to Diddy’s lawyers last week, NBC News reported.

A federal grand jury is reportedly hearing evidence as part of the investigation.

The Independent has contacted the US Attorney’s Office and representatives for Diddy for comment.

The development comes at a time when the 54-year-old rapper faces a barrage of sexual misconduct allegations and months after his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents back in March. With his legal woes mounting, the rapper has now put his LA home up for sale for a whopping $70m, according to TMZ.

On Wednesday, adult film star Adria English filed a new lawsuit claiming that she was first employed by Diddy in 2004 and was “groomed... into sex trafficking over time.”

Diddy’s attorney replied to the allegations, telling The Independent: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof.”

This explosive lawsuit marks the tenth against the beleaguered music mogul since November. He has denied all of the allegations against him.

Cassie (left) and Diddy at the 2017 Met Gala ( Getty Images )

In November, he was sued by his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. She alleged that Diddy trafficked, raped and beat her over a 10-year period.

The pair reached a settlement over the suit, before shocking video surfaced capturing him abusing Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel.

After the footage came to light, Diddy posted a video on Instagram, apologizing for his “inexcusable” conduct and saying he “takes full responsibility for his actions in the video”. That video has since been taken down — along with every other post on his Instagram account.

In a separate lawsuit filed in February, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones accused Diddy of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to sleep with sex workers.

In yet another lawsuit, a Jane Doe plaintiff accused Diddy of gang-raping her along with two associates at his New York studio in 2003 when she was 17.

Diddy has denied all the allegations.