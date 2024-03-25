Diddy’s LA home raided by Homeland Security in drone footage

Homeland Security agents raided a Los Angeles property associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs and his production company on Monday, 25 March.

Drone footage from FOX11 showed officials at the property.

The reason for the raid was not immediately confirmed.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.